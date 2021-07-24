Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Post As Tokyo Olympics 2020 Begin, Says 'Moment Feels Nostalgic'

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 commenced on July 23, many Bollywood celebrities have been sending in their wishes for the athletes who will be representing India on the prestigious platform. Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming note as she witnessed the game from her home. The actress also sent her love and wishes to all the athletes participating in the game.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of herself watching the game on her TV. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen donning a floral printed attire that she has paired up with spectacles and her hair tied to a neat bun. She also shared glimpses of the Tokyo Olympics airing on her TV screen. Take a look at the same.

The actress also shared a heartfelt message along with the same. Priyanka stated, "I'm sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is sombre, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we've experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are. Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team... I'm cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world."

Apart from that Priyanka Chopra added on a concluding note that she is cheering for Team India. The White Tiger actress gave an extra loud cheer to boxer Mary Kom whose 2014 biopic had Priyanka herself in the titular role. She furthermore cheered for female sportswomen namely Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari in the post.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar also gave a shoutout to Team India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor tweeted, "We collectively have to cheer for our brave Indian players who are taking part in Tokyo Olympics. I trust our encouragement and prayers will help them make our country proud."