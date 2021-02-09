Priyanka Chopra Shares Excerpt From Her Book Unfinished, Says Her Career Seemed To Be Over Before It Started

Priyanka Chopra's much talked about memoir Unfinished is making headlines for the revelations made in the book. Earlier, it was reported that Chopra spoke about facing racism as a child while in the US, and now reports have revealed that she also opened up about rumours of having plastic surgery done, in the book.

Now, the actress herself has shared a sneak-peek from the book in her voice. Sharing the audio note on Instagram, PeeCee talked about the initial phase of her professional life. In the clip, she said, "My career, a career based so much on my physical appearance, seemed to be over before it had even started. I felt as if a doorway to paradise had been opened and then slammed in my face, and it hurt."

Chopra reminded her fans that the book is coming tomorrow, and added heart emoji with #Unfinished. Earlier this month, Priyanka who is shooting in London, revealed that she is recording the audio for her book at home with a makeshift studio.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the book, as Priyanka is known to keep her private life away from prying eyes. Recently, during an interview, she revealed the reason behind "keeping her walls up."

The actress said that as a member of the entertainment industry, "I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn't talk about the things I overcame. I'm much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It's a story of my life from my eyes."

Talking about work, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4, in a pivotal role alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris. According to reports, Chopra will soon begin working on Russo Brothers' new show Citadel.

