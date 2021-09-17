Priyanka Chopra Showers Nick Jonas With Love On His 29th Birthday; Singer Says 'She Is The Best'

On Nick Jonas' 29th birthday, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra made him feel special in a cute way. The actress who was busy with her work commitments in London, flew to the US to be with the birthday boy. She later took to her Instagram page to share a picture from his birthday celebration.

She captioned the picture as, "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby. Thank you for being you."

In the picture, Priyanka is seen giving Nick a hug from behind while he is kissing her cheek. The singer is casually dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants. On the hand, PeeCee looks her stunning best in a mustard yellow outfit. The duo is seen posing in a garage with vintage cars around them. There's a large dinner table at the side which is decorated with black and golden balloons. There are large banners placed at the venure with 'Happy Birthday Nick' written over them.

Priyanka's pals, actress Lara Dutta and singer John Legend also dropped birthday wishes for Nick on her post.

Meanwhile, Nick reposted the same picture on his Instagram page and thanked his wife dearest for surprising him on his birthday. He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She's the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone."

Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, Priyanka Chopra opened up on how Nick Jonas has 'impacted' her in a big way, with his calm and resourceful demeanor.

The actress said, "He has impacted me in a big way, I have become calmer in life. He is a very calm person, he finds solutions, and he's a diplomat whereas I am a mirchi like that. The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn't feel the need to have, which now I can't live without is having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job that I do, to my work. It is so amazing when I see how Nick (Jonas) accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are, how it's so important to him that I win and that was something I didn't realize that I needed."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur in 2018. Since then, the couple has been giving us major relationship goals.

Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Text For You and The Matrix Resurrections. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.