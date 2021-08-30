Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Bikini On Her Latest Picture, Fan Calls It 'Body Goals'

Priyanka Chopra set the internet on fire as she recently shared a picture of herself chilling at her home while sporting a bikini. By the looks of it, Priyanka can be seen by the poolside in the picture. Fans were in awe of her toned physique in the post.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie of herself from the top angle wherein she can be seen donning a black and red bikini. The Sky Is Pink actress has paired up the look with white glares. She captioned the same stating, "Sundays like this tho." One of the fans commented on the same stating, "Body goals" while others flooded the post with some red heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra also shared an adorable picture on her social media handle wherein her husband Nick Jonas can be seen posing with a knife and fork. The White Tiger actress referred to herself as a 'snack' for her husband in the same. She captioned the post by saying "Snack" along with a spoon and fork and a red heart emoji. Take a look at the mushy post.

It seems that after shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel round the clock, Priyanka Chopra is finally taking some day out to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. The Bajirao Mastani actress recently suffered an injury on the sets of the show. She also took to her social media account to share a glimpse of a cut that she had got in the middle of her right eyebrow.

Earlier some pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the sets of Citadel also went viral on social media. The pictures also showed her co-star and Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The show has been executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some Hollywood projects in the pipeline like Text For You, Matrix 4 and an untitled project with Mindy Kaling. She also sent her fans into a frenzy after she announced her upcoming film Je Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.