Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Report Calling Her 'Wife Of Nick Jonas; 'Should I Add My IDMB Link To My Bio?'

Priyanka Chopra recently called out a news portal for referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in one of their articles. She took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the text and asked if she should add her IDMB link to her bio. She further wondered as to how this can still happen to women.

The text in question read, "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..." The news portal quoted her talking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka highlighted the text and wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

She pointed out another part of the same text and continued, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?"

Priyanka is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. Earlier when the actress had graced the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she had revealed that her singer-hubby is a fan of this popular franchise. She had also talked about how he had excitedly bragged to his fans of Priyanka being a part of the film.

She was quoted as saying, "He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

The actress had admitted being nervous when filming a scene with her co-stars and said, "I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. Oh my gosh. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you."

In another interview, she was all praise for her co-star Keanu Reeves and had called the 'nicest guy in Hollywood'.

Speaking about the projects in Priyanka's kitty, besides The Matrix Resurrections, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting of Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be marking her return on the big screen in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.