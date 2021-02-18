Priyanka Chopra Thought She And Nick Jonas Would Marry In 2019; 'He Said He Didn't Want To Wait'

After just three dates, American singer Nick Jonas went down on his knee to pop the question to his lady-love Priyanka Chopra. The latter said 'yes' to him, and the lovebirds got engaged in a roka ceremony in Mumbai on August 19, 2018. A few months later, 'NickYanka' as the fans call them, sealed the deal with a grand wedding, honouring both Hindu and Christian rituals, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.

But this wasn't the original plan. In her recently released memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka revealed that she and Nick decided to advance their wedding during the singer's second trip to India.

The White Tiger actress wrote in her book, "Once I said yes, we stayed up until 8:30 in the morning face-timing our families and friends. Then the wedding planning essentially began. At first, we thought about getting married the following year, sometime in 2019."

"But in August, when Nick was visiting India again, he said he did not want to wait. Neither did I. We knew we were ready and our families knew we were ready. 'Why wait,' we thought. 'Let's just do it.' When you know, you know. And so we did," she added.

In her book, Priyanka also narrated how Nick gave her a romantic surprise on the night before their wedding. The actress wrote, "After the sangeet and the post-sangeet partying came to an end, Nick and I headed to our rooms with our groomsmen and bridesmaid, respectively. We had decided to spend our final night as single people surrounded by our closest friends but apart from each other."

"When I opened the heavy door, Nick managed to take my breath away without even being there. Lit candles flickered throughout the darkened room and roses were strewn everywhere. And then, I noticed the gifts that my would-be husband had left to surprise me, and the notes giving voice to his respect, faithfulness and love. My bridesmaid and I were speechless," Priyanka wrote in her memoir.

It's been more than two years since Priyanka and Nick got hitched, and the couple continues to shell major relationship goals with their cute PDA on social media as well as during the public appearances.

