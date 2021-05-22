Priyanka Chopra To Be Part Of Billboard Music Awards To Support Nick Jonas Amidst His Injury

It was earlier reported that singer Nick Jonas was hospitalized after getting injured on the sets of his upcoming show. He was shooting for NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers when he, unfortunately, went on to sustain the injuries. However, that is not deterring him from hosting the upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2021 that will take place on May 24, 2021. Now one hears that his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra will also be a part of the occasion to help and offer support to her husband amidst his injury.

The White Tiger actress will be a part of the event as a presenter and to cheer for her husband while he dons the cap of the host. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to Priyanka Chopra revealed, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him." This will be nothing less than a treat for their fans to witness the couple walk the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 together.

Talking about the event, apart from Priyanka Chopra, it will also have star-studded names as the presenters. Some of them include Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Swizz Beatz and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Earlier, Nick Jonas had also shared an exciting video wherein he had given a hint of what will be in store for the fans in the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Nick Jonas recently also opened up about his injury in the latest episode of his show The Voice. According to a news report in E! Online, the 'Sucker For You' singer stated that he took a 'spill on a bike,' and added, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright." Nick also shared details about his injuries and said that he suffered a cracked rib along with a few bumps and bruises. Speaking about why he chose to open up about his bike accident, the 'Jealous' singer added, "I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."