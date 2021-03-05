Priyanka Chopra To Part With This Prized Possession Of Hers? Read On

The latest buzz in tinsel town is that Priyanka Chopra is all set to bid adieu to a prized possession of hers. The possession in question is none other than her swanky Rolls Royce car. The actor is now looking for a buyer in India for the same.

A source close to Priyanka Chopra revealed to Bollywood Life that the actor has been searching for a suitable buyer for her Rolls Royce for the last three months but she has not been very successful at the same. It seems that finding a new owner for her lavish automobile is proving to be rather difficult for The Sky Is Pink actor. The source added that Priyanka does not wish to sell off her Rolls Royce at a price less than her desired amount as the car remains one of her most valued possession.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is also the only Indian actor to own a Rolls Royce which makes it even tougher for her to find a suitable buyer for her car at the desired price. It will be interesting to see if The White Tiger actor zeroes on a suitable buyer for her car. Meanwhile, the actor has also been basking in the success of her latest memoir, Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra had recently interacted with BBC to promote the same wherein she made a heartening revelation where she admitted that she finds it disappointing when people from her own South Asian community pick on her for no reason. The actor had revealed, "I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason." Priyanka had gone on to say that she had discussed the same with Mindy Kaling. The actor added, "I was talking about this to Mindy (Kaling) a couple of months ago and we were talking about why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community. Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is... We are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the film, The Matrix 4. She has also been roped in to star in a wedding-comedy drama alongside Mindy Kaling. Apart from that, she has recently started shooting for The Citadel opposite Richard Madden.