Priyanka Chopra Was Nervous To Roast Nick Jonas, But The Latter Said, 'You Are Not Mean Enough'

During an appearance on the daytime talk show The View, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an interesting revelations about being a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and said that she was very nervous, because she takes offence at every little thing. However, it was her husband Nick Jonas who calmed her down and rewrote her jokes.

She revealed, "Nick took it really well. How many of us get to roast our husbands publicly, right? I enjoyed it so much. The thing about it is I was really nervous the day before because I haven't done stand-up (comedy). I would never be able to be roasted because I take offence to everything. Like, 'what do you mean?'"

She further added, "But he was so sweet. I was like, 'No, I can't say this, this is offensive to you.' And he is like, 'You are not mean enough.' He rewrote some of my jokes for me. Talk about someone being in your corner. And then pretended to laugh at them!"

It's not the first time when Priyanka was boasting about her singer-husband. Earlier, in several interviews, Priyanka had mentioned about how Nick takes care of her like no one else, and makes sure that she's okay.

Those who are not aware, on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka had said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Fans loved her witty side and sent love to her and Nick for being such a spontaneous couple!