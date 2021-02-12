Priyanka Chopra Was Once Asked To Leave A Film When She Raised Concerns Over Her 'Nominal' Paycheck

From winning the Miss World crown at the age of 18 to being a global domination, Priyanka Chopra's journey has been one! But like everyone, the actress too, have had her share of ups and downs. Recently on a chat show, the Quantico star narrated an incident from her early days in showbiz.

PeeCee revealed that she was once asked to leave a film when she she spoke up about her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, the actress mentioned that she decided to stay because it was drilled into her head that this is how the industry works.

Priyanka said that she was told by the film's producer that women in movies are interchangeable.

Talking about the incident, The White Tiger actress shared on Skimm'd from The Couch podcast, "I have been kicked out of a movie once... Or told that I should leave. I wasn't kicked out of it because I decided to stay and suck it (up). I was told that if I don't take the paycheck which was nominal compared to my co-actor for almost the same amount of work... The producer told me that there are so many other girls who will take this opportunity and women in movies are interchangeable."

Priyanka revealed that she did not raise objections at the time because she 'had to work within the system' as she was led to believe that this is the 'only way' to work in the industry.

"It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself," the global icon revealed in the podcast.

From being asked to leave a film for demanding equal paycheck to backing some amazing content as a producer, the 'desi girl' has proved that one can go places with hard work and dedication.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently turned author with her memoir Unfinished in which she has chronicled her self-discovery.

