Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why It Took Her Several Years To Talk About Her Demeaning Experiences In Bollywood

In her recently released memoir Unfinished, global icon Priyanka Chopra has narrated a bunch of unpleasant incidents from her early days in Bollywood which left a bitter taste in her mouth. From talking about a director who told her to get a b**b job and fix her 'proportions' to another filmmaker who asked her to show her 'panties' for a seductive item song, the actress has opened up about a few shocking incidents.

Recently, in an interaction with an entertainment portal, the Quantico actress revealed that she remained silent on these incidents for a long time because she was insecure and trying to make a career at that point.

Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight, "I did because as much as I may have walked away from the project because of how he spoke about me or spoke to me... He didn't see me as an artist bringing something to the table, he saw me as an object for titillation. That's it. That's all I was there for. It makes you feel small. As much as I walked away from the movie because it made me feel that way, I didn't do anything about it. I didn't say anything about it because I had to work within the system. So I put my head down and I worked within the system."

Admitting that she was scared and insecure at that point, the actress continued, "Why did I do that? Because I had insecurities. I was scared. I was trying to make a career at that point. I didn't want it to be taken away from me. Girls are told, 'You don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention. You don't want to be hard to work with. You gotta smile and everything is alright.' I did that for a really long time because I was insecure. It's okay to be insecure. No one is perfect. No one can live in black or white. Everyone lives in grey and that's okay."

Priyanka Chopra completed two decades in showbiz last year. Post winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, the diva made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Tamil superstar Vijay. Her first Bollywood film was Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003.

