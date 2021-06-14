Pulkit Samrat Remembers Sushant On His Death Anniversary; 'You Exist For Everyone Who Dares To Dream'

On June 14 last year, the world and time stood still when news broke in that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai. It was a huge shocker for the film industry and his fans across the globe.

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional note on the eve of Sushant's first death anniversary in which he talked about how the Raabta star continues to exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream.

Pulkit recalled his brief interaction with the late actor at an event and wrote, "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again.

Further speaking about how Sushant continues to live in the hopes and dreams of every small town guy who dreams of making it big someday, the Fukrey actor continued, "The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed."

Meanwhile, fans too couldn't stop themselves from getting emotional and dropped heartfelt comments on Pulkit's post. An Instagram user wrote, "Omg Pulkit, that's beautiful- I feel like everyone knew him from the way he was, such a clever soul and a beautiful human. I hope he is happy where he is. You are amazing!" Another netizen commented, "Hope he find he's happiness in between those real stars & moon 🤍."

Well, Pulkit's post is a reminder which highlights that Sushant will always be missed by millions across the world.