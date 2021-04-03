r-balki-says-arjun-kapoor-and-kareena-kapoor-are-keen-to-collaborate-with-him

A couple of days ago, R Balki's Ki & Ka starring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan turned five, and both the lead actors took to their Instagram accounts to pen a special note. Interestingly, both Arjun and Kareena hinted through their posts that they are keen to collaborate with each other for the sequel of the film. Now, in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Balki opened up about Ki & Ka and revealed if he's planning to make a sequel to the film.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Balki said that Ki & Ka will always be a special film for him, because it was released around producer Anil Naidu's birthday, who is no more in this world and he misses his presence in a big way.

Speaking about the possibility of sequel to Ki & Ka, Balki said, "It's one of those films that happened so organically and so fast. Bebo, Arjun, and I had a great time working together. In fact, we have spoken about working together again many, many times after that. As for sequels, I have never made a sequel for any of my films before, for numerous reasons. Come to think of it, when we first made Ki & Ka, we had to explain a lot of things in detail."

He further added, "Today, if I was to make a sequel, it would be simpler to handle, with fewer explanations to offer about the way things are because things have really changed a lot around us. Having said that, I don't have thoughts about making a sequel. Only when Bebo and Arjun were talking to me yesterday did it strike me that there could really be a sequel here. Let's see! If an idea comes up then, maybe...we will think of it."

Well, we would love it if Balki finalises the sequel with Kareena and Arjun, as we loved their chemistry in the film.

