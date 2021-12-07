R Madhavan Is Embarrassed About His Viral Shirtless Photos; Says His Wife Has Asked Him To Be Age Appropriate

If there is one actor who is ageing like a fine wine, it's R Madhavan! Every time the actor drops a new picture on his social media handle, fans go gaga over how time hasn't hit him a bit. The actor also keeps sharing shirtless selfies of himself which go viral in no time.

In his recent interaction with Telegraph Online, the Guru actor opened up on his viral shirtless pictures and revealed that his wife asks him to refrain from posting such snaps and be age appropriate.

Madhavan was quoted as saying, "I am embarrassed! I don't know why it happens! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don't understand. My wife has told me, 'Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?!' Frankly, I can't decode it, but I also don't want to look a gift horse in the mouth... let me just enjoy it for now."

On being asked why he still chooses to post them, the actor added, "Now that you ask me, I don't even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don't do it too frequently now."

R Madhavan made his debut in the Hindi film with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite Dia Mirza. The romantic drama enjoys a cult following and remains his most popular work in Bollywood till date. Post this film, Madhavan went on to star in films like Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Sala Khadoos, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns amongst others. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Yash Raj Films' OTT series The Railway Men.