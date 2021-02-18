R Madhavan Feels Humbled And Grateful On Receiving Doctor Of Letters For His Contribution To Arts & Cinema

In his career spanning more than two decades, R Madhavan is known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema. The actor has also been a part of few Kannada and Malayalam movies. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has also starred in many popular TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. His charming smile and good looks makes the ladies go weak in the knees.

Recently, R Madhavan was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema, by a well-known university. Later, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the feliciation ceremony. The Rang De Basanti actor wrote that he feels grateful upon receiving the honour and that it will only motivate him to take up more challenging projects.

R Madhavan captioned the pictures as, "So very humbled and grateful on being conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur . This is an honor and a responsibility now. ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

See his post.

Meanwhile, netizens dropped congratulatory messages on his post for his achievement. A netizen wrote, "Congratulations Dr Maddy!!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥." "Many Many Congratulations Sir," read another comment. An Instagram user wrote, "So happy to see Farhan graduation hahaha so happy to you sir," referring to Madhavan's character Farhan from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.

His industry colleagues also reacted to his pictures. Amit Sadh wrote, "Always proud of you big bro and you deserve all this happiness , honour and love ... as you have created this life .. I am always inspired by your warmth , generosity and the way you know are always pushing for more ... love yo." Shilpa Shetty commented, "wah @actormaddy" followed by a bunch of emoticons.

R Madhavan was last seen in the Malayalam remake of Charlie titled Maara which was lauded by the critics and the audience. He is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.

