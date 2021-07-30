R Madhavan Is At 'Loss Of Words' After Seeing Picture Of Olympian Mirabai Chanu Eating By Sitting On The floor

A picture of Olympian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recently went viral on social media. The picture shows Chanu eating food in her house sitting on the floor. Actor R Madhavan, who came across that photo on social media, said he was at utter loss of words after seeing the picture.

Replying to the picture, Madhavan wrote on his Twitter account, "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words." In the photo, Mirabai is seen eating rice with some curry while sitting on the kitchen floor with two others, possibly family members. The champion looked at the camera for the picture while still eating her food.

Take a look at the post,

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

Soon after, Mirabai also shared a fresh picture from her home while enjoying the homemade feast before her. Chanu, who returned to her hometown Imphal on Tuesday after winning silver in women's 49kg category, looked happy to be home. Sharing a better look at the spread prepared for her, she posed smiling for the camera. She captioned the post as, "That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years."

On returning home, Chanu had received a grand welcome. She was also awarded Rs 1 crore as cash reward along with an appointment order of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) by Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages after her big win at the Olympics. Several Bollywood celebrities also shared messages on Instagram and Twitter. Many are also talking about her story being adapted for a big-screen feature film. Many have expressed the need to cast a northeastern actress to play Chanu's role in the film unlike Priyanka Chopra, who was cast to play Mary Kom in the boxer's biopic.