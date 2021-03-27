R Madhavan On Battling COVID-19: I Am Enjoying This Enforced Resting Period

Recently, R Madhavan had taken to his social page to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a chat with an entertainment portal, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Hai actor opened up about battling with the virus.

Madhavan told Spotboye, "Haanji bin bulaye mehmaan aa gaya (the unwelcome guest is here). The only problem is, I have to be confined to my home for fifteen days. Otherwise, there is no problem at all. Thanks so very much for your concern."

He continued, "I am feeling much better and am being well taken care of. I am enjoying this enforced resting period. It's God's will. I normally won't dream of being without work. But this time I've actually welcomed the time off. "

Madhavan had previously shared a quirky post to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor had written in his post, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏." Earlier, it was reported that Madhavan's 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan has always tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Madhavan was in the midst of the post-production work for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect when he was struck by COVID-19.

Speaking about this biopic on scientist Nambi Narayanan, the actor told the news portal, "We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserves to be anointed with a worthy film."

He further added, "We are going into every aspect of Narayanan's life without apology. There's really no point in doing a bio-pic unless the complete truth is told."

