R Madhavan Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says 'All Fit And Fine Now'

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the film industry with many celebrities testing positive for the virus in the last few months. Actor R Madhavan was one of them. Last month, he had taken to social media to inform his fans that he had tested COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday (April 11, 2021) in a tweet, Madhavan shared a health update and revealed that he has now tested negative for the virus. He wrote that everyone at home, including his mother, tested negative for the virus. The actor also thanked his fans for all the concern and prayers in his post.

Madhavan's tweet read, "Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care,precautions & following protocol even at home.Gods grace we are all fit and fine now."

Thank you all for the concern and prayers .All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care,precautions & following protocol even at home.Gods grace we are all fit and fine now 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 11, 2021

The actor's fans took a sigh of relief after reading his post. A Twitter user wrote, "Congratulations Madhavan ji. Our Sea Hawks star. Love u a lot sir. Lot of Respect for you from my whole family. Take care and spent time with family. Another well-wisher commented, "Happy to see this. May the Almighty safeguard everyone."

In March, a day after superstar Aamir Khan tested positive for COVID-19, Madhavan had informed fans that he too has contracted the virus with a post which had a reference to his film 3 Idiots.

The Saala Khadoos actor had tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Sharman Joshi who essayed the role of Raju in 3 Idiots had reacted to Madhavan's post and commented, "I hope not to join this club. Maddy, very well written. This is really funny."

Workwise, R Madhavan is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer and former official of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was caught up in a spy scandal.

