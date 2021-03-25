R Madhavan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Funny Post With 3 Idiots Poster Featuring Aamir Khan

After many celebs, now R Madhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter and announced about the same with a funny post. Maddy shared a poster of his film 3 Idiots featuring his co-star Aamir Khan, who too tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Madhavan tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏."

Well, Madhavan's post is indeed hilarious and reminds us of 3 Idiots. For the unversed, Boman Irani played Viru Sahastrabudhhe whom everyone called 'Virus' in the film, who has been shown trying hard to catch Rancho (Aamir), Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) red-handed for their mischievous behaviour. The actor in the post said that Virus successfully caught Rancho and Farhan.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor isolated himself at home and taking all measures to recover from the illness as soon as possible. In the statement shared by his team, the actor requested people who came in contact with him recently to get tested as soon as possible.

Coming back to R Madhavan, the actor will next be seen in trilingual (English, Hindi and Tamil) film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Apart from that, he will also be seen in ZEE5 web series 7th Sense.

