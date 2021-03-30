R Madhavan To Release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer On This Date!

R Madhavan, the actor-filmmaker is currently recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Madhavan took to his official social media pages and confirmed that the official trailer of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is gearing up for a release. The official trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated to be released on April 1, 2021.

The trailer will be released through the official pages of the cast and crew members at 5 PM on April 1 in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. As reported earlier, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks R Madhavan's directorial debut, is a pan-Indian film that is released in six languages.

Director Madhavan himself has written the film, as well as playing the central character, Nambi Narayanan, in the movie, which is an autobiographical drama. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.

The project, which was simultaneously made in Hindi and Tamil languages, is getting dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and English. The Hindi and English versions will have Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar as the narrator. The regional versions are expected to have narrations by the popular Tamil star and R Madhavan's close friend, Suriya.