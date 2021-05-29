Radhe Actor Pravin Tarde Reveals His Fans Were Upset After Watching Salman Khan's Film

Noted Marathi filmmaker-actor Pravin Tarde essayed the role of a local don Dagdu Dada in Salman Khan's recent Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a recent interaction with a media portal, he opened up about the reaction he received from his fans for this action thriller.

The Fandry actor told News 18 that his fans were upset after watching the Salman Khan-starrer and asked him why he agreed to do such a small role in the movie.

The news portal quoted Pravin as saying, "My fans were upset after watching Radhe. They told me, 'Pravin Bhai, why did you do such a small role?' I said, I have reached here only after doing smaller roles. (The) length of the role does not matter to me. Who I am doing it for matters."

Pravin revealed that he mainly did the film to build relations with Salman and said, "I wanted to build relations with Salman bhai and the experience of working with him has been terrific. I loved him as a human being. Like I said, if a commercial film goes from my end, I don't prefer it."

Pravin, known for helming critically acclaimed Marathi movies like Deol Band and Mulshi Pattern, said that he does not like doing or watching 'masala' films and believes that cinema should be a medium to assist weaker sections of the society in getting justice.

"I believe, film is a medium through which weaker section of the society can get justice. We can reach out to them. If an issue can be raised through your film, nothing better. What is the reality of our times and how it's like to shoot it can be learnt through Marathi films, which are far better in terms of content when compared with Hindi," Pravin was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, Pravin's Marathi film Mulshi Pattern is getting remade in Hindi by Mahesh Manjrekar as Antim: The Final Truth. The movie features Aayush Sharma as a gangster and Salman Khan as a cop. Speaking about the Hindi remake, Pravin said that he would insist fans to watch Mulshi Pattern once before watching the Bollywood version. He further added that he will be happy if the Hindi remake works at the box office.