Radhe Deleted Scenes: Salman's On-Screen Sister Nancy Shares Pics From Family Track Which Got Deleted!

Salman Khan's much awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on multi-streaming platforms on Eid this year. The action thriller helmed by Prabhu Deva, is touted to be one of the shortest films in Salman's career with a runtime of just 1 hour and 49 minutes.

For those who don't know, a subplot involving the family of Salman Khan's character Radhe had failed to make it to the final cut of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Actress Nancy Jain who was cast as Salman Khan's sister in the film, recently took to her Instagram page to share some unseen glimpses of the deleted scenes from Radhe.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "There was a track of Salman Khan and that of his parents and sister, played by Virendra Saxena, Zarina Wahab and Nancy Jain. The whole chunk was removed by the makers. It was a nice track but the producers, including Salman Khan, took the tough call with a heavy heart of chopping it off from the final cut to reduce the film's length."

Nancy shared a picture in which she is seen sharing a frame with Salman and her on-screen parents and captioned, "My most favourite picture which holds a special place in my heart..This is the picture from where it all began and I started recieving endless love and support from you all..I never in my wildest dream thought something like this will ever happen in my life..I just hope God will give me more opportunities in this lifetime to prove myself..I am so grateful for all the love and support..Love you all♥️ #radhe."

In her another post shared by Nancy, the actress' character is seen slightly injured, surrounded by her family including Radhe and her parents. Another sequence is set up in a Mumbai local train in which Nancy is seen with the film's antagonist Rana (Randeep Hooda) and his two henchmen played by Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Nancy.

Earlier in a post on Twitter, Nancy had written that Radhe will also be a very special film for her irrespective of whether her role was big or small. The actress had said that what mattered more to her was that she got a golden opportunity to play the role of Salman Khan's sister in her very first film. She had also revealed that she is a die-hard fan of the superstar since the age of 7.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.