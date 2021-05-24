Radhe: Delhi HC Asks WhatsApp To Suspend Services Of Users Pirating Salman Khan's Film

Earlier this month, Salman Khan's awaited action entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released. After the film's release, the makers filed a suit against Whatsapp users who had been circulating the film's pirated version. Now, Delhi Court has ordered WhatsApp users to stop circulating the film.

The film's distributor Zee had alleged that the film has been a victim of rampant piracy through social media platforms. In the recent court hearing, HC directed WhatsApp to suspend services to numbers that are being used to sell pirated copies of the film.

Plaintiff had argued in court that the accused are in violation of WhatsApp's Terms of Service which state that WhatsApp users could not use the services for violation of intellectual property rights, and therefore, the accounts breaching the terms should be suspended, and ultimately terminated.

HC observed that the messages by the accused, "clearly suggest that these particular accounts in question, are ex facie being used in complete violation of the terms of the policy of Defendant No. 9 and are infringing the copyright of the Plaintiff."

The court's order was quoted by Barandbech.com saying, "The Plaintiff has filed the instant suit for permanent injunction, rendition of accounts and damages for the infringement of Plaintiff's exclusive license and exploitation rights in the cinematograph film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' (in short 'the film')."

"As stated in the plaint, the Plaintiff is the exclusive licensee and holder of various exploitation rights including Theatrical Rights, Satellite Rights, On Demand Rights, etc. in and to the film, including, inter alia, the exclusive right to distribute/exhibit/release the film and/or make the film available to the public through theatrical, internet, digital and online streaming platforms/OTT platforms, Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) etc." the order said.

According to reports, HC also directed the country's leading telecom operators and internet providers like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone to disclose subscriber details of the offenders. Zee reportedly will initiate further legal action against them.

For unversed, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starting Salman Khan premiered with a hybrid release through pay-per-view services as well as direct to home channels.