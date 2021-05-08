Radhe: Did The Makers Voluntarily Make 21 Cuts & Modifications In The Film After Getting Censor Certificate?

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's upcoming mass entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been the talk of the town ever since the makers made the film's announcement. Fans are excited to watch Salman in an action-packed role and after a long wait owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will be finally hitting the screens on May 13, 2021.

Recently, it was reported that this Prabhu Deva directorial has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate.

Now, if the latest buzz is to believed, the makers have voluntarily made some cuts and modifications after getting the censor certificate. The makers have axed down a few shots which might make the family audience uncomfortable.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "Lead actor Salman Khan and the makers felt that the film is a family entertainer. Although it's coming on digital as well, many are going to watch it with their families in their homes. So they probably must have thought that it's better to remove a few shots which might make the target audience uncomfortable. So, a few shots of young boys consuming drugs have been removed. There's a quick, one-second shot of a boy suffering from over consumption of drugs. Even this blink-and-miss shot was chopped off. Then, action shots at four places were deleted, possibly as it was a bit violent."

Further, they replaced the word 'Swacchh Mumbai' with 'Swacchh Bharat' and chopped off a 'Jai Maharashtra' dialogue.

Speaking about it, the source told the news portal, "Let's not see these things out of context and try to create controversy. I am sure there'll be a reason why the makers made these modifications and we'll get the answer when we see the film on May 13."

Besides these cuts and modifications, the makers also added a five second city-wide shot towards the end of the film.

Before these voluntary additions/deletions, the runtime duration of Salman Khan's Radhe was 117 minutes and 55 seconds. Post the changes, the film is now 114 minutes and 24 seconds, making it Salman Khan's shortest film in his career.

Radhe has Salman Khan essaying the role of an undercover cop which sets out to end the criminal activities in the city. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist. The action thriller also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

The Salman Khan-starrer is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on May 13 and will be simultaneously releasing on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms on the same day.