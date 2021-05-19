Radhe: Gautam Gulati Performed Heath Ledger's Scenes From The Dark Knight To Impress Prabhu Deva To Cast Him

Salman Khan's recent Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Gautam Gulati in a pivotal roles. The Bigg Boss 8 winner essays the role of one of Randeep Hooda's character Rana's henchmen in the action thriller.

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Gautam opened up about he bagged the role in this Salman Khan-starrer. The Diya Aur Baati actor revealed that director Prabhu Deva was initially hesitate to cast him as a baddie in the film as he felt the actor was too chocolaty for the role.

Spotboye quoted Gautam as saying, "Prabhu sir didn't have faith in me initially when he took a first look at me. I had long hair at the time and he found me to have a little too much chocolaty look. In his own style, Prabhu sir said, "Gautam...Chocolaty...Villain...How?"

However, Gautam managed to convince him to cast him in the film by re-enacting late actor Health five-minute act from The Dark Knight during the auditions. He further added that the filmmaker couldn't believe that he had done those scenes by himself.

"I did a five-minute act of Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight in front of Prabhu sir's assistant director. They wanted to see my villainous side as they found me too chocolaty and it was a challenge for me. So, I did that act and said Heath Ledger's dialogues and after seeing that, Prabhu sir's reaction was of surprise. He couldn't believe it if I had done that myself. After that, Salman sir suggested my hair cut for the film, we started working on my look and work on the film started," Gautam told the news portal.

Speaking about Radhe, despite receiving flak and being rated as Salman Khan's worst film till date on IMDB, the Prabhu Deva directorial is having a successful run in cinema halls overseas.