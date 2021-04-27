Radhe: Here's How You Can Watch Salman Khan's Eid Release On ZEEPlex And DTH Platforms

Salman Khan's latest offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is all set to have a multi-format release this Eid. The film's recent trailer launch (22nd April) was received with great fanfare clocking in an excess of 65 million+ views across all platforms. Critics and fans lauded it for being an out-and-out entertainer.

With the first song Seeti Maar now out, the excitement amongst fans has further increased! The song has clocked *30 mn+* views across platforms in its first 24 hours. The trailer and song have given them a reason to celebrate and are counting the days till the Eid premiere i.e. May 13.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. The film will be released in theatres in over 40 countries; on ZEE5 with ZEE Studios' pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT ZEE5, and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

ZEEPlex offers you the convenience of booking and watching the first-day first show of blockbusters from the comfort of your homes making movie dates with family fun and delightful. The film will be available on ZeePlex at an attractive price point of only Rs. 249/- to watch their favorite superstar's most awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Bookings on all platforms will open soon.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

Here is how you can watch the film on ZEE5 and via DTH operators:

*On Zee5:*

-Log on ZEE5 app or www.zee5.com*

-Click on ZEEPlex section and select Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

-Login or register with ZEE5 to proceed further

-On the payment page, select your preferred mode of payment

-Complete the transaction and start enjoying the movie

*Refer to the detailed FAQs section on the page for further information

*On DTH platforms:*

- Tata Sky | Channel #252, #253, #254, #255

d2h | Channel 917(HD), 200 SD (Screen 1) and 199 (screen 2) SD

- DishTV | Channel 302 HD, 303 SD (Screen 1) and 301 SD (Screen 2)

- Airtel Digital | Channel #269, #270, #499, #500

- There are various options through which one can book tickets ranging from giving a missed call to the respective operators, QR codes, DTH operator's app and websites.

- The movie is purchased for a particular time-slot, you will be provided with the relevant channel number via SMS.