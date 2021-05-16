Radhe Leaked: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Viewers For Watching Pirated Copy, Warns Of Consequences

Radhe, the Eid special release of Salman Khan was leaked online immediately after its release, to the much disappointment of the cast and crew. However, Salman Khan did not mince his words and lashed out at the viewers for watching the pirated copy of Radhe. The superstar also warned the viewers about the consequences, with his latest Twitter post.

"We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell," wrote the superstar in his Twitter post.

Radhe, which marked Salman Khan's reunion with director Prabhudeva and leading lady Disha Patani, was originally slated to be released for Eid 2020. However, the project was delayed by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the makers were planning to have a theatrical release for Radhe for Eid 2022, they were forced to cancel the plans due to the COVID-19 second wave that has hit the country.

However, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked online immediately after it was released on the renowned OTT platforms Zee Plex, under the pay-per-view policy. As reported earlier, the Salman Khan starrer is still available on some illegal sites for free download. The piracy issue has definitely affected the box office performance of Radhe to a certain extent.