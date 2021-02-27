Radhe: Sajid Khan Reveals How Salman Khan Supported Him Post Wajid's Demise; Calls Him 'Pillar Of Strength'

Music composer Sajid Khan lost his brother Wajid to cardiac arrest in June last year. Popularly known as Sajid-Wajid, the duo had scored music for many popular films like Ek Tha Tiger, Rowdy Rathore, Wanted, Partner, Dabangg among others. For the first time, Sajid will be composing music sans his brother for Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Recently, in an interview with a tabloid, Sajid Khan revealed how Salman Khan stood like a rock behind him in these difficult times. He was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I want to thank Salman for being our pillar of strength. He always called us tigers. He still says that I have my own strengths and that I should continue doing good work. Without his support, it would have been difficult for me."

Sajid further mentioned how he has been insisting that everybody credits his work to Sajid-Wajid, even though his brother is no more.

"Nobody can change that. In fact, I have been requesting people to address me as Sajid-Wajid. We always jammed together, and it hurts me to even think thats he is gone, but we're fighters. I'll always work hard to keep our name shining," the music composer told the leading daily.

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films of this year. A remake of the Korean film The Outlaws, the cop thriller also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is scheduled for Eid 2021 release in theatres.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Radhe Teaser To Be Slick And Massy; Makers Planning To Release It In March 2021?

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Is Ready With 3 Films For Release; Says Single Screens Have 'Kabristan Kind Of Feel'