Radhe Shyam’s Love Anthem Aashiqui Aa Gayi Is Out!

Superstar Prabhas' Pan-India film Radhe Shyam is gearing up for its release. Set to be one of the biggest movies of 2022 the film is a month away from release but the hype around the film won't be dying down anytime soon as every asset of the film has created a lot of buzzes and now we have the first Hindi song release from the film.

The team of Radhe Shyam shared the upcoming Hindi song, 'Aashiqui aa Gayi' on their social media handle. In the song, we can see Prabhas taking Pooja on strolling bike rides in various locations with matching outfits giving it a dream sequence like feel. The actors get all cozy and give a look at the chemistry that the film has promised to bring to us. We get a really close look at the pairing of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas and the fans made their true feelings known in the comments.

When the poster and promo of the song were unveiled, the fans went crazy and could not contain their excitement. Sung by Arijit Singh the music of the song has been given by Mithoon. In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for the fans to see of what's to come. After multiple special posters, we have now gotten this special and exclusive Hindi song and it surely excites the fans and increases the anticipation for the film.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.