Radhe Song Dil De Diya Teaser: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Sizzle On The Dancer Floor

After the success of its first song, 'Seeti Maar', the makers of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are now all set to bring another dance number, 'Dil De Diya'. The teaser of the same has released and is sure to make your day. The video gives the audience a glimpse into what the track will be like and what to expect.

The teaser opens with the silhouette of Jacqueline and then moves to the grandly lavish set on which the song has been filmed. It features the actress in an ethnic dress which she seems to carry with utmost panache.

Over the past few years, we have seen Jacqueline in many dance numbers, but this one looks different from those. With passage, we get to see Salman and Jacqueline dancing to the lively beats of the song, clearly having fun while performing. Salman and Jacqueline's pairing has always been electrifying, no matter what the setting is, and that's precisely what they have brought into 'Dil De Diya'.

There is a surprise twist to the song, which includes Randeep Hooda. You will have to watch it to know for yourself. Salman shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "Our next song out tomorrow...hope u will love this too... #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow."

The dance steps that Jacqueline performs seem to be tricky to get a grasp over, but she performs them with much ease and elegance that it lights up the stage and the screen. The song will be an excellent addition to the highly anticipated film. It will prove to be a pacifier for the eagerly awaiting fans of Salman and Radhe.

Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music of the song, and Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan & Payal Dev have vocalised the song, and Shabina Khan has choreographed it.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.