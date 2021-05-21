Radhika Apte On Feeling Exploited On The Sets Of Rakht Charitra: I Wasn't Getting Paid Much

Radhika Apte has had an impressive and versatile body of work in the Indian film industry over the years. However, like many other actors, Radhika's path was also filled with some obstacles in her film career. Recently she opened up about feeling exploited on the sets of the 2010 movie Rakht Charitra. The critically-acclaimed movie was helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and Radhika had essayed the role of a village girl in the same.

Talking about the same, Radhika Apte spoke to Grazia Magazine on how she felt exploited while working in the movie as she was not getting paid much for it. The Raat Akeli Hai actress had also added that she was not even sure that she wanted to do the movie. The actress revealed, "They told me I'd be doing one film but then they made me shout in Tamil and Telugu as well. So, I was like okay, this is a lot of work and commitment. The film had big actors and the shoots would never start on time. I have never been desperate for work. So, I didn't feel like I needed to endure long hours on the set when my time and talent wasn't being optimised."

Radhika furthermore said that it was during this time that she started questioning her career path. The Shor In The City actress revealed that she started wondering if this is how showbiz worked. However, she added that she has immense respect for Ram Gopal Varma and was a huge fan of his works. To this, she said, "Having said that I am a big Ram Gopal Varma fan, especially of Rangeela and Satya. I was excited about the opportunity to learn from him on set. And while we, as a team, did have fun, the culture of favouritism and exploitation (of time) was prevalent. I was naive at the time so I didn't say much but this episode made me realise the importance of having my time respected. I learned to put my foot down."

Talking about the movie Rakht Charitra, it was a gritty political drama. The movie had starred Vivek Oberoi, Shatrughan Sinha, Sudeep and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. The movie was based on the life of politician Paritala Ravindra.