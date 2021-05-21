Radhika Apte Opens Up About Nude Video Leak; Says 'I Was Trolled Badly And It Did Affect Me'

While Radhika Apte is usually in the news for her impressive performances, a few years ago, the actress found herself in the midst of a controversy when a nude video went viral, and reports claimed it was her in that clipping.

In a recent interaction with a magazine, the Phobia actress broke her silence on that viral video. She also explained why she agreed to play the role of a sex worker in Leela Yadav's 2016 film Parched. The film revolved around four rural women who decide to throw off the traditions that hold them in servitude in an Indian village.

Radhika told Grazia magazine that she took up Parched because she needed it. "I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face," the actress was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Shares Tips To Keep Body & Mind Healthy Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Radhika opened up about her alleged nude video and said that she couldn't step out of the house for four days as her driver, watchman and her stylist's driver recognized her from those images.

The Ghoul actress was quoted as saying, "When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn't step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist's driver recognised me from the images."

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Shares Her Experience Of Shooting For Mrs Undercover In Kolkata, Amidst The Pandemic Recently!

Radhika further claimed that she was not the one in that viral video and added, "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn't me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: 'There's nothing left for me to hide'."

Speaking about work, Radhika was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web series OK Computer alongside Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff. The actress is currently stationed in London with her husband Benedict Taylor in London because of the COVID-19 lockdown in India.