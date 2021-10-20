Radhika Apte: People Should Stop Doing Surgeries And Then Talk About Natural Beauty

Radhika Apte is one of the few celebrities who doesn't mince her words when it comes to sharing her opinion on various things. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the actress shared her take on celebrities stressing the need for being natural on social media and the trend of sharing pictures sans any makeup or filters.

Radhika told Times Now Digital, "I think people should also stop doing surgeries, and then talk about natural beauty."

Radhika Apte To Play A Lawyer In The Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Vikram Vedha Remake?

Speaking about herself, the Phobia actress shared that she is someone who is into both edited and non-edited photographs, wherein edited refers to the use of filters on the posts. Radhika said that she has nothing to hide as everyone knows how her face looks without makeup.

"I think everybody knows how my face looks without makeup, there's nothing to hide there. Sometimes I am just really bored of doing makeup but the brand expects me too, so I just put up a filter as I can't be bothered to do my makeup," the actress told the portal.

In the same chat, Radhika also opened up on dealing with the ugly side of the internet in the form of trolls. She revealed that while she doesn't get impacted by such things normally, she did happen to read a few things during the lockdown which left her disturbed.

Forensic First Look: Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte To Star In Hindi Remake Of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film

Radhika mentioned, "Normally not, I never read comments. A couple of times in the lockdown I happen to read something and it disturbed me. Not because it made me uncomfortable but it's just that there is so much hatred and negativity in people's hearts. It's very difficult to see that, it just feels very heavy."

With respect to work, Radhika will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Netflix film Monica O My Darling which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. She also stars in Vishal Furia's Forensic alongside Vikrant Massey.