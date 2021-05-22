Radhika Apte Receives First ‘Jab' Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Vijay Varma Jokes 'Vaccinated' Is Too Middle Class

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is the recent celebrity to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Radhika took to her Instagram account and shared a picture after taking the first jab of the vaccine. Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Ankita Lokhande, Niti Taylor, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, and others have received the vaccine in the month of May, as all above the age of 18 were permitted to get their vaccines.

In the picture from the vaccination centre, Radhika can be seen wearing a casual attire. With a dressing on her arm, she posed with a flexed arm-hand sign for the camera. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination".

While many hailed the actress for getting vaccinated, her Ok Computer co-star Vijay Varma also left a comment on her post. He wrote, "I posted a story, just for you. Please check." The actor shared a meme of a character from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai which read, "Monisha beta Jabbed bolo. Vaccinated is too middle class."

Earlier this month, Radhika Apte had shared an emotional post on Instagram about the pandemic and addressed her fans. she said, "To all those we have lost and losing.. To all who have lost.. To all we couldn't see before they passed.. To all whom we can not be with to share their pain.. To all feeling so helpless.." She concluded by writing, "May we all find peace and strength in these extraordinary and acutely cruel circumstances."

Talking about her career, Radhika Apte was last seen in the Hotstar special Ok Computer. The show received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but loved the leading star performances. Meanwhile, Radhika had wrapped up the shoot for Mrs Undercover before the lockdown in Kolkata and is waiting for the film's release. The makers are yet to confirm when the film will hit the screens.