Radhika Apte Shares Her Experience Of Shooting For Mrs Undercover In Kolkata, Amidst The Pandemic Recently!

Indie star Radhika Apte had recently announced her upcoming film, Mrs. Undercover. The actress shot for the film in Kolkata for a schedule of 45 days, before the lockdown happened recently. Given the crucial health situation, one can't help but wonder how the experience has been to shoot amidst a pandemic.

Speaking about the same to a publication, Radhika shares, "The experience was the same, except that we do frequent tests, we take a lot of precautions and follow health and safety protocols. Other than that, everything else is pretty much the same."

The actress took all the necessary measures while shooting. Only necessary movement from the hotel to the location was undertaken. Any other movement that wasn't related to the shoot was completely discarded.

OTT queen seems to be on a career-high right now with major magazines covers under her kitty. After receiving rave reviews for her performance in the web series OK Computer, Radhika also has major films lined up for the future, like Mrs Undercover and some unannounced projects.