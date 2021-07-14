Radhika Apte To Play A Lawyer In The Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Vikram Vedha Remake?
Fans were sent into a frenzy after it was confirmed that megastars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be coming together for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie is all set to release in September 2022. Now, if reports are to be believed actress Radhika Apte has been approached to play the role of a lawyer in the movie.
A source close to the film has revealed to Pinkvilla that apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's character, the movie has an important role of that of a lawyer and that the makers are keen to rope in Radhika Apte for the same. The source added that it is a complex character with multiple dimensions. The character will also play wife to Saif's character and a lawyer to Hrithik's character in the movie.
Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Confirmed In Vikram Vedha Remake; Film To Release On September 30, 2022
The source went on to say due to Radhika Apte's acting abilities, the makers of the Vikram Vedha remake feel that she is the best choice for the aforementioned role. The source also said that the paperwork to seal the deal will be done soon. If all goes well, the project will mark Radhika's third collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The two were earlier seen in the film Bazaar and in the Netflix series Sacred Games. The movie will mark the first collaboration of the Andhadhun actress with Hrithik Roshan.
The
original
Tamil
film
had
starred
R
Madhavan
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
the
lead
roles.
In
the
remake,
while
Saif
Ali
Khan
will
be
stepping
into
Madhavan's
shoes
for
the
cop
Vikram's
role,
Hrithik
Roshan
will
be
portraying
the
character
of
the
gangster
Vedha
which
was
essayed
by
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
the
original
film.
The
remake
will
be
directed
by
Pushkar
and
Gayatri,
the
director
duo
who
had
helmed
the
Tamil
film
as
well.
Earlier
a
news
report
in
Bollywood
Hungama
had
stated,
"The
film
goes
on
floors
soon
and
the
team
of
the
film
is
confident
that
it'll
be
ready
by
then.
Also,
it's
a
great
date
since
Gandhi
Jayanti
(October
2)
and
Dussehra
(October
5)
both
fall
in
the
release
week.
This
would
ensure
healthy
footfalls
translating
into
superb
box
office
numbers."