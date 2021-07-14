Radhika Apte To Play A Lawyer In The Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Vikram Vedha Remake?

Fans were sent into a frenzy after it was confirmed that megastars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be coming together for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie is all set to release in September 2022. Now, if reports are to be believed actress Radhika Apte has been approached to play the role of a lawyer in the movie.

A source close to the film has revealed to Pinkvilla that apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's character, the movie has an important role of that of a lawyer and that the makers are keen to rope in Radhika Apte for the same. The source added that it is a complex character with multiple dimensions. The character will also play wife to Saif's character and a lawyer to Hrithik's character in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Confirmed In Vikram Vedha Remake; Film To Release On September 30, 2022

The source went on to say due to Radhika Apte's acting abilities, the makers of the Vikram Vedha remake feel that she is the best choice for the aforementioned role. The source also said that the paperwork to seal the deal will be done soon. If all goes well, the project will mark Radhika's third collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The two were earlier seen in the film Bazaar and in the Netflix series Sacred Games. The movie will mark the first collaboration of the Andhadhun actress with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: Radhika Apte Opens Up About Nude Video Leak; Says 'I Was Trolled Badly And It Did Affect Me'

The original Tamil film had starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In the remake, while Saif Ali Khan will be stepping into Madhavan's shoes for the cop Vikram's role, Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the character of the gangster Vedha which was essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original film. The remake will be directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the director duo who had helmed the Tamil film as well. Earlier a news report in Bollywood Hungama had stated, "The film goes on floors soon and the team of the film is confident that it'll be ready by then. Also, it's a great date since Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Dussehra (October 5) both fall in the release week. This would ensure healthy footfalls translating into superb box office numbers."

