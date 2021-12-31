Radhika Madan Is Grateful To 2021, Says She Is Having A Blast Right Now

While 2021 was not a great year to many actors, as they ran out of work, actress Radhika Madan was surely not one of them. She featured in three projects in 2021- Ray, Feels Like Ishq and Shiddat. Currently, she is juggling between two cities for he upcoming projects, and even though she is unable to sleep properly, she has nothing to complain about.

She told Hindustan Times, "The left kasar of the two years amid Covid got done in this one year. I am grateful for all the releases that happened- Ray, Feels Like Ishq and my film Shiddat. I was fortunate enough to get such different characters. Every project was different from one another, I got to try varied characters, explore different emotions. I am having a blast right now."

The 26-year-old actress further spoke about her experience of first OTT release Shiddat and said, "It has been great, We were one of the top 10 films on IMDb, and top rated content on our OTT platform. The reviews from the audience have been great."

She further added that for the first time, she realised that it is not only critics who review content on OTT, but netizens as well.

"Because of IMDb, we are getting to know numbers, it is overwhelming. I have gotten voice notes of people crying after watching the film," added Madan.

In the same interview, she also spoke about surge in Omicron cases in India and said that uncertainty is a part of life, and with this new variant, we are more cautious. Speaking about her own films' shoot, she revealed that there are only limited crew members present on the sets and everyone is getting tested almost every alternate day.

"Cases are rising, it is scary I won't lie. But I am hoping we are taking as many precautions as we can," concluded Madan.