Radhika Madan On Being Rejected For Student Of The Year: I Gave The Worst Audition Of My Life

Actress Radhika Madan who made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha in 2018, was praised immensely by critics as well as netizens for her acting chops. But did you know that before making her Bollywood debut with Pataakha, she had auditioned for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year?

While speaking to ETimes about being rejected for Student Of The Year, Radhika said, "The reason I didn't get SOTY (Student Of The Year) was that I gave the worst audition of my life. Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure. So that was the worst audition of my life and I take the responsibility for that, I won't blame anyone for that."

She further added that after she realised that her audition didn't go well, she made a promise to herself that she would never freak out over any project.

Radhika Madan Says She Was Advised Surgery To Have A Particular Shape And Size While Auditioning For Films

"I just want to enjoy those two minutes, be as honest as possible, have as much fun as possible. In those two minutes, I will live that character, even if I don't get that project," asserted Radhika.

Interestingly, after two weeks, she got the audition of Pataakha and she kept telling herself, 'Just live that life for two minutes'.

Radhika Madan Opens Up On Moving From TV To Films; Says She Was Condemned By Peers For Taking That Leap

"That has been my mantra for every audition. It has worked really well for Patakha and Angrezi Medium, and even the auditions that I give till now. So, that setback was really important, for me to realise this thing," concluded the Angrezi Medium actress.