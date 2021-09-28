Radhika Madan On Getting Trolled For Her Clothes: I Will Wear What I Want To

Radhika Madan recently make headlines for her style statement during the promotion of her upcoming film Shiddat. The actress was seen wearing a black bralette and high-waisted patterned slacks. While fans praised the look many also trolled her for the unique style. However, Radhika has made it clear that the trolls don't bother her.

The actress said, 'I remember putting the photographs on my social media in the evening and the next morning I saw all the messages but honestly, I wasn't bothered about what the trolls have to comment."

She revealed that she loved her own outfit and that mattered to her more. "I love what I was wearing and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion. It is my body and if I feel confident, I will wear whatever I like. Nobody can tell me what to wear, how I look, whether I'm pretty or not. I know how I look and I believe in it," she told News18.com.

The actress on September 28 also unveiled the first song from the upcoming film with Sunny Kaushal. Shiddat's latest track 'Hum Dum' features the duo as two young lovers crushing on each other. The romantic track captures the essence of young love.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Kunwar Juneja and the song is sung by Ankit Tiwari, while the music is composed by Gourov Dasgupta.

Coming back to Radhika, she began her career on the small screen and then shifted to films with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, Angrezi Medium and is all set to be seen in Shiddat alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will be released on October 1 on Disney+Hotstar.