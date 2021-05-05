Radhika Madan Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Others To Do The Same

Actress Radhika Madan has finally received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases all over India. As the nation continues its battle against the novel Coronavirus, Radhika sets an example among her followers by receiving the vaccination.

She shared a picture of herself receiving the vaccine on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "One step at a time ? #vaccinated I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot and please take full precautions at the vaccination centers. Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated. #FightCorona #Covid19India."

Netizens lauded Radhika's post and asked her to keep herself safe and be inside her house till she receives the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

On a related note, Radhika who turned a year older this Saturday (May 1, 2021), thanked her fans for the good wishes and said that she is keeping the nation in her prayers.

She penned a note on her Instagram page saying, "I know our lives are upside down and I'm just thankful that this birthday came with a lot of realizations and gratitude for the things we take for granted. Thankyou so much for taking out time and sending so much love and blessings across. Agar is saal kuch maanga hai toh bas aap sab ke liye dua.."

With respect to work, Radhika will next be seen in Shiddat which also stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead role. Apart from it, she also has two projects lined up for release on OTT platforms.