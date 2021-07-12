Radhika Madan Says She Was Advised Surgery To Have A Particular Shape And Size While Auditioning For Films

Radhika Madan has carved a niche for herself after transitioning from TV to movies. The actress had made her debut with the 2018 movie Pataakha. Since then there was no looking back for the actress as she went on to entice fans with her performances in movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium and the recently released anthology series Ray. However, her journey to films was not an easy one and along with several rejections, she was also advised to 'alter' herself to look a particular way.

In an interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Radhika Madan opened about it and said, "I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I'm not pretty? ⠀

But for the next 1.5 years, I didn't get work. It's easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed. I remember I'd gained 12 kgs for a role to look older, & I auditioned for a 17-year-old character, both in a month! But I had only one motto-just have fun! That audition turned out to be one of my best & I got the part."

The actress also spoke about pursuing movies after quitting TV. Radhika Madan had become a household name with the TV show Meri Ashiqui Tumse Hi. On that she said, "At 17, I auditioned for a TV show & within 3 days I was in Bombay, shooting. But it was tough. I barely got time to sleep, which led to me gaining a few kilos. Then, I heard rumours about me getting replaced & which pushed me to explore my limits. So I began working out & lost myself to my character. And I realised, this is my high...this is what I want to do! I got more TV offers, but I told myself, 'You're only 19, if you choose comfort, you'll get stuck.' So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections."

On the work front, Radhika Madan has been garnering praises for her performance in the short film Spotlight that was part of the anthology series Ray. She starred alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. She will also be seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq that will be releasing on July 23, 2021.