Radhika Madan On 2020: I Got The Chance To Appreciate The Little Things In Life Which We Take For Granted

2020 was a tumultuous year owing to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus that left everyone appreciating the little things in their lives. Actress Radhika Madan is no different. While speaking to a leading daily, Radhika said that 2020 was quite introspective.

"I got the chance to appreciate the little things in life which we take for granted- be it food, house or family. Covid-19 affected so many people and how! And, I feel privileged to have food on my plate or a roof over my head," added Madan.

With respect to work, 2020 was a dull year for many actresses as their films couldn't see the light of the day, but Radhika had one release- Angrezi Medium. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania and it featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

Radhika is quite hopeful that 2021 will be a productive year for her. Speaking about her upcoming projects, the Pataakha actress said, "I will be shooting for another project next month, so hopefully 3 to 4 projects of mine will be announced soon. I am looking forward to four releases this year. I am glad that the roles and projects that I have, showcase me in roles that I haven't done before. The audiences haven't seen that side of me, so it should be interesting. I want to offer my audiences something fresh and new and unpredictable. That's my aim and goal in my career."

Radhika also shared her experience about shooting projects in the 'new normal' environment, and shared that she and her team took all the necessary precautions.

"Even so, I was scared a lot initially but then I got used to it. Seeing my team dress up like aliens in the PPE suits is normal now. My team knows that set pe sanitising stuff is a must, temperature check hoga and Covid test hoga. It has become a habit. It has become a way of life and routine which is scary, in its own way," asserted the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress.

