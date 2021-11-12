radhika-madan-says-people-who-are-not-from-the-film-industry-are-fearless

Actress Radhika Madan who was recently seen in Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal, believes that people who do not belong to industry are fearless, as they have nothing to lose hence, they give it all to their work.

"They are kind of fearless, and like 'I am going to give it my all anyway' If it doesn't work out, nobody will say anything. And when nobody is saying anything, that pressure is off. When you enter in fearlessly, with all your heart and passion, it somewhere pays off," said Radhika while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Radhika is one of the few actresses who started her career from small screens before moving to silver screen. She made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha in 2018, wherein she starred alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma, Lankesh Bhardwaj and Vijay Raaz.

When asked if she feels at home in the film world, Radhika said yes and thanked the people who believed in her talent.

"Especially Dinu (Dinesh Vijan, producer of Shiddat and Angrezi Medium) When he gave me Angrexi Medium, I had just done Pataakha, gained 12kgs for it, played a village girl with a tan and what not. He saw something in me. I am really grateful to all my producers and directors. I came from nowhere, I didn't have anything to give them apart from my talent and passion," said Radhika.

Radhika has spent almost three years in the film industry. When asked if there is anything about the indutsry, which bothers her, she said that she is accustomed to everything, as she has seen it all.

"Earlier, it used to shock me a lot. Now I have been here for the past seven years, now things don't shock me," said the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress.

She concluded by saying that she is a different person now.