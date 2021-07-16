Raghubir Yadav's Estranged Wife Purnima Claims He Has Not Been Paying Her Alimony; 'I Had To Face Humiliation'

Actor Raghubir Yadav known for films like Lagaan, Pagglait, Sui Dhaaga amongst others, is in the news after his estranged wife Purnima made fresh allegations related to alimony against him. While speaking with ETimes, she claimed that the actor has not been paying his monthly maintenance amount to her on time. She said that she is living on loans and had to even mortgage her gold.

"Last year, there was a point where I was unpaid for 5 months. This delay in turn cost me my house in Yari Road. I couldn't pay the rent in time and had to face humiliation. Thereafter, I am living on loans. Also, I had to mortgage my gold. This year too, I went unpaid for 4 months. Two months before the date in court, I was given ₹80,000 which was for 2 months," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

On the other hand, Raghubir's lawyer Shalini Devi told ETimes that Poornima has been asking for an "exorbitant amount" because of which the alimony case continues to be dragged after all these years.

She was quoted as saying by ETimes, "There is no point making the war between Raghubir and Purnima ugly. Purnima is asking for an exorbitant amount, else my client would have settled it by now. Raghubir is 71 and Purnima should rather understand."

Meanwhile, Purnima's lawyer Ishika Tolani alleged that Yadav's stance that he's not in a position to pay the amount that Purnima has demanded is preposterous, as he is doing well in his career.

"My client has to bear the brunt of living such a hard life and Raghubir should pay up as per her expectations. Purnima has looked after their son as a mother and father both," Tolani was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Further, Purnima told ETimes that Raghubir has even blocked their son's number on his phone.

Purnima and Raghuvir had tied the knot in 1988 and have been living separately since 1995. After 15 years of separation, Purnima filed a divorce petition in Mumbai last year, accusing him of "deserting her for other women after becoming a successful actor."