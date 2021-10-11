Raj Babbar Supports Shah Rukh Khan Post Aryan's Arrest; 'Hardships Won't Deter His Soul'

Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar is the latest celebrity who has extended his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the latter's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case.

The Yaraana actor took to his Twitter page to praise King Khan and said that hardships won't deter his soul. He further added that the superstar's son will fight back and sent his blessings to him.

Raj's tweet read, "He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man."

Raj Babbar and Shah Rukh Khan had previously shared screen space in the 1993 film Maya Memsaab.

Besides Raj Babbar, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!"

In the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Aryan Khan. This includes names like Hansal Mehta, Somy Ali, Mika Singh, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sussanne Khan, Raveena Tandon amongst others. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan even penned an open letter in which he urged Aryan to stay calm and own every thing that he has experiencing as these moments are the makers of his tomorrow.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a drugs bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai.