'Raj Kaushal Told Mandira Bedi That He Was Getting A Heart Attack'; Friend Sulaiman Merchant Reveals Details

Earlier this week, Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker-producer Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49. Music composer Sulaiman Merchant in his recent interview with a leading daily, opened up on what transpired before Kaushal breathed his last. He shared that the late producer had told his wife Mandira that he was getting a heart attack before his demise.

Merchant told ETimes that Raj took an antacid tablet as he was feeling uneasy. He told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack and the latter swiftly reacted by calling up their family friend and actor Ashish Chaudhary. Mandira and Ashish were taking him to the hospital but it was too late before they could reach the doctor.

Sulaiman Merchant was quoted as saying by the daily, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."

Mandira Bedi And Late Husband Raj Kaushal's Love Story Was Nothing Less Than A Fairytale

The musician further revealed that Kaushal had suffered a heart attack before when he was 30-32. "I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then," Merchant told ETimes.

While speaking with the tabloid, Sulaiman Merchant also opened up on losing his friend of 25 years and said, "I have lost a friend of 25 years. I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on Dus. I had gone to his house once during the pandemic, many months back. Salim and I gave music to his first film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. I was frequently in touch with him. When we were going to start our album Bhoomi 2020, he offered us his bungalow in Madh island, which he rents out for shootings but eventually, we didn't shoot there. It doesn't get more shocking than this."

Mandira Bedi Breaks Down At Husband Raj Kaushal's Funeral; Ronit Roy, Apurva & Other Actors Console Her

Raj's last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar on June 30 which was attended by some of his close friends including Dino Morea, Sameer Soni, Ronit Roy and others.