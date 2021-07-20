Raj Kundra's Arrest: His Tweets On Comparing P*rn And Prostitution Go Viral On Internet

Last night, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. According to Mumbai Police Commissioner, Raj Kundra appears to be the key conspirator of the case.

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Creation Of Pornographic Films

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Amid this controversy, Raj Kundra's old tweets are going viral on Twitter wherein he had compared p*rn and prostitution.

The tweet dates back to 2021, wherein he wrote, "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" (sic)

In another tweet posted during the same year, he wrote, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!" (sic)

Meanwhile, ever since Kundra has been arrested by police, Shilpa Shetty has not reacted to the controversy yet. The actress must be in a predicament, as from the last few days, she was busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Hungama 2. It is to be seen if the actress breaks her silence on the entire row.

