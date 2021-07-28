Raj Kundra Case: 2 Women Were Threatened To Shoot For Adult Content, Videos Were Sold To The Businessman

Ever since businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornographic racket on July 19, new developments have been unfolding in the case with each passing day. The latest update is that two women were lured and threatened to shoot for adult content that was later sold off to the businessman's app. According to a news report in Mid-Day, two women have admitted to being threatened and lured by money to shoot for the adult content during the lockdown when they were struggling to find work.

According to the report, the names that have come forward to have been involved in forcing these women are actress Gehana Vasisth, Tanveer Khan and Rava Khan. The report has one of the victims, a 25-year-old woman stating that she was driven in Rava Khan's car in Madh Island in the year 2018 to shoot for a film titled Single Mother. She was however told on reaching the spot that she was too thin to play a mother and was given a script of another film called Bartanwali.

The woman was uncomfortable playing the part but was allegedly told by Rava Khan that her look and name will be altered in the film. The report further stated that the woman was offered Rs 25,000 for the same and was convinced by the lead actress of the film to play the part. For one of the scenes, she recalled being asked to go nude and was also threatened with consequences on refusing to do the same.

The 25-year-old revealed to the police officials stating, "After the threat, I agreed to do the scene after practising intimate scenes a few times while being half-naked. In the middle of this, women and men wearing plain clothes came into the room and said they are the police and the shooting stopped." Apart from this, a 20-year-old woman also recorded her statement and revealed that she was offered Rs 10,000 to shoot for a web series that belonged to actress Gehana Vasisth.

The woman stated that she also refused to shoot for the series but was threatened by Gehana Vasisth who told her that she would have to pay the damages of Rs 10 lakh of production if she refuses to shoot. The report mentioned that this content was sold off to Raj Kundra and Yash Thakur. These videos were uploaded on sites like Hotshots, Nueflicks and Hot Hits.