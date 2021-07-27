Raj Kundra Case: Businessman's Lawyer Has Filed A Bail Application Before Magistrate Court

Ever since Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic content and selling through some apps, new development regarding the case has been unfolding with each passing day. The businessman had applied for a bail plea hearing today (July 27) but the Bombay High Court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Now according to the latest update in the case, the lawyer of the businessman has filed for a bail application again.

Raj Kundra's lawyer Subhash Jadhav spoke to Pinkvilla about the same. He revealed that they have filed for a bail application before the Magistrate court. He further added that the hearing for the same is tomorrow (July 28).

The Mumbai Crime Branch on July 23 had raided Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries office in Andheri, Mumbai where they found a hidden cupboard containing several documents about financial transactions and cryptocurrency. The police had also conducted a six-hour search at Shilpa Shetty and Raj's Juhu residence and recorded her statement. Shilpa had reportedly denied her involvement in the pornographic racket during the same.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty also claimed that the movies available on her hubby Raj's app Hotshots are not pornographic but erotica. The actress reportedly also broke down during the raid and had an argument with her husband. Earlier reports in ANI also suggested that Raj Kundra had anticipated his arrest in March and had changed his phone in March to dodge the investigation. The businessman had also reportedly paid bribes to Crime Branch officials to escape his arrest.

The Mumbai Police also revealed to have procured Raj Kundra's laptop and the SAN (Storage Area Network) box during the raid. ETimes quoted the officials revealing, "We accessed 48 TB data. Huge data was deleted once our case was filed on instructions from Raj Kundra. Also, after Kundra's arrest, more data was deleted." The businessman had been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.