Raj Kundra's Case: Businessman's Connection With Other Adult Content Apps Is Being Investigated

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 2021, for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Ever since then, some shocking developments to the case has been unfolding as the police authorities are going forward with their investigation. Now the reports tell that Kundra's link to other adult content apps is also being investigated.

Raj Kundra used to run apps like Hotshots and Bollyfame. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, now the businessman's link to at least four other adult content apps is being investigated by the police officials. A police authority associated with the case revealed, "After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it."

Raj Kundra Case: Shilpa Shetty Claims Films On Husband's App Are Not Pornography But Erotica: Report

Earlier, on Friday (July 23, 2021), the Mumbai Crime Branch carried out a six-hour-long search at Shilpa and Raj's Juhu residence and recorded her statement in the case. The authorities found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan Industries and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during the searches. The officials then spoke to ANI about the same and said, "Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case."

Shamita Shetty Extends Best Wishes To Sister Shilpa Shetty For Hungama 2; 'You've Emerged Stronger'

According to some media reports, Shilpa Shetty had an argument with husband Raj Kundra and broke down during the raid. The actress' statement was also recorded during the same and the businessman was also taken to his residence during the raid. The Hungama 2 actress was reportedly shaken and upset as she recorded her statement, which went on for nearly two hours.

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police, Shilpa Shetty has denied involvement in the alleged production and transmission of pornographic content. The actress also claimed to the investigating team that the films available on her husband Raj Kundra's app Hotshots are not pornographic but erotica, and cited 'more obscene' examples from other OTT platforms. The businessman further said in his statement that everything was handled by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi in London and that they only chatted via WhatsApp.